Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Barco stock remained flat at $14.54 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Barco has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

