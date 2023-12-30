Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 836,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 777,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

