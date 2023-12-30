Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 495 ($6.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.84) to GBX 464 ($5.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

