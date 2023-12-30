Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $1,630.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,479.90 and a 12 month high of $2,175.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,584.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,691.01.
About Barry Callebaut
