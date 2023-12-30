Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $1,630.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,479.90 and a 12 month high of $2,175.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,584.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,691.01.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

