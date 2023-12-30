Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BASFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 84,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,522. Basf has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

