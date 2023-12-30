BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the November 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,624.0 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $55.73 during trading hours on Friday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

