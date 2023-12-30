Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY remained flat at $9.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 797,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
