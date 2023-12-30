Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY remained flat at $9.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 797,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

