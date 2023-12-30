Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

BMWYY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,149. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

