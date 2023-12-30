BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Up 35.8% in December

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAFN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.30.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

