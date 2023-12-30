BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.26

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.26 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 143.40 ($1.82). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.81), with a volume of 246,011 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,620.08). In related news, insider Michael Denny bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($33,290.98). Also, insider Duncan Ball purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,620.08). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,574,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

