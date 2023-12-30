BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 1,863,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.46%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

