BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $46.30 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 36.9% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

