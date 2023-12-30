BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 12.9% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.53% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $60.74.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

