BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.92

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.92 and last traded at $154.92, with a volume of 1371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.48.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 32.69%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

