Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $87.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.