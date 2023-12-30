Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
BCEKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,404. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
About Bear Creek Mining
