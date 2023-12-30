Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BCEKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,404. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

