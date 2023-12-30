Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

