Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
