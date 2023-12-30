Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 337.8% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 29,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

