Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Benesse Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. Benesse has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Get Benesse alerts:

Benesse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.