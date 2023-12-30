Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Benesse Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. Benesse has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.
Benesse Company Profile
