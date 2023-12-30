BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BEST by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter.

BEST Price Performance

BEST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 18,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. BEST has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

BEST Company Profile

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 311.15% and a negative net margin of 11.94%.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

