BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BETRF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 6,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,379. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

