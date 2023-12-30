Bfsg LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after acquiring an additional 773,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 1,139,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

