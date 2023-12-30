Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.71. 2,463,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

