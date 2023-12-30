Bfsg LLC Buys 29,485 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

