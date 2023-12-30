Bfsg LLC Buys 7,997 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.8 %

Rayonier stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

