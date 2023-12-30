Bfsg LLC Grows Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.29% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

