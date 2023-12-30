Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 6,939,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

