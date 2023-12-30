Bfsg LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 4,877,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.