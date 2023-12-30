Bfsg LLC Has $17.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

