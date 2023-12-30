Bfsg LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

ADM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.22. 2,195,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

