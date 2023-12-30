Bfsg LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 574,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,260. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

