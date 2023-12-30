Bfsg LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %
TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 574,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,260. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.