Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.83. The company had a trading volume of 851,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

