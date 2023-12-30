Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 598,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

