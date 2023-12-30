Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.10% of KBR worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 1,306,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,280. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

