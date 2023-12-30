Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MP Materials worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.47.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

