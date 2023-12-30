Bfsg LLC Sells 60 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.46.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

