Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 4.2%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 11,328,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 6,371,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Bidstack Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Bidstack Group

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as game advertising and monetization platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides AdConsole, an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to company's partners. The company also offers native-in game advertising; content security and assurance across platform advertise; and engages in provision of computer programming activities.

