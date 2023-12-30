Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.48. 326,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,755. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $297.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

