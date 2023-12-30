Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 332 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. 2,414,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,209. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

