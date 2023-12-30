Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 625 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

