Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.80. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

