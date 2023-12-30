Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.82. 949,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

