Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

