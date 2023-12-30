Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 2,855,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

