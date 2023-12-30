Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $507.38. 1,012,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

