Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.83. 851,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average is $258.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

