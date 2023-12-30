Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

