Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,680,000 after buying an additional 577,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after buying an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,888,000 after buying an additional 460,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 1,651,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.