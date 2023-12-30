Bill Few Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 903,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.