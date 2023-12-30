Bill Few Associates Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.66. 3,686,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

